Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 597,851 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,567,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 597,851 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $49,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,126,000 after acquiring an additional 359,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304,997 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after buying an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,326,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after buying an additional 321,145 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,209,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,646,000 after acquiring an additional 153,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

