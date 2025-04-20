Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 447,072 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447,072 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Mueller Industries worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

