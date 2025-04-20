Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $60,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

