Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $56.02 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,291,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,521 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $56,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,828,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $198,051,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,639,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,001 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

