Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Environmental Tectonics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

About Environmental Tectonics

Read More

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

