Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Down 28.6% in March

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Environmental Tectonics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ETCC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 1,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. Environmental Tectonics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.99.
About Environmental Tectonics
