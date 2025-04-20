Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

