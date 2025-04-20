Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENLV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,909. The company has a market cap of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

