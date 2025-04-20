DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $20,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,905,000 after buying an additional 3,766,221 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.88 and a 52-week high of $140.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

