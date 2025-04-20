Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $431.43 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $431,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $2,675,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. The trade was a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,002.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $988.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,070.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,130.89.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

