Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Kenvue worth $404,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $66,916,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,868,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

