Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 245,624 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 245,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of eBay worth $435,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $8,644,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

