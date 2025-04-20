CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.
CV Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVHL remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. CV has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About CV
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CV
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.