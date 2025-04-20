CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days.

CV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVHL remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. CV has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Get CV alerts:

About CV

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.