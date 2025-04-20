Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

