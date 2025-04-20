Curi RMB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 60,731 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,829 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 391.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $111.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

