Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

