Curi RMB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Curi RMB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,297 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 64,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $206.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 130.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

