Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Cut by Timelo Investment Management Inc.

Timelo Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for about 0.5% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.04. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.