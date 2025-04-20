Commerce Bank Sells 903 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,661,000 after buying an additional 193,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,794,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,532,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,884,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.23 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

