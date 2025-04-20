Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Clarkson Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.