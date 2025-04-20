Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Clarkson Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $58.20.
Clarkson Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.