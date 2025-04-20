Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Short Interest Update

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,089,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,367,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMPNF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

