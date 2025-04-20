Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Cellectis Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.22. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. B Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cellectis by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

