Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CCSO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

