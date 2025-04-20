Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,615,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,072,797 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,157,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

