Capital World Investors Acquires 570,567 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,567 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.20% of Howmet Aerospace worth $531,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 60.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 58.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,559,000 after acquiring an additional 209,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth $3,388,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

HWM opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.28.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

