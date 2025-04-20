Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059,803 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.41% of Monster Beverage worth $211,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

MNST opened at $58.41 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,107. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

