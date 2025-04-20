Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,514,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $433,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,719,000 after buying an additional 84,348 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.94.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $166.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $80,276.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 222,822 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,226.96. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,037,307 shares of company stock valued at $280,842,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

