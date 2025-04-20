Capital International Inc. CA Has $14.64 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,077 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $428,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 863,899 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $124,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 14,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,290. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

