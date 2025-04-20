Capital International Inc. CA Has $12.23 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Copart by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Up 0.4 %

CPRT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $300,230.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

