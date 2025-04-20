Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 30,867 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,867 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 984,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 759,225 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 931,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,453 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.96.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

