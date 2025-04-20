Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Lessened by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317,122 shares during the quarter. Brookline Bancorp makes up 1.6% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned 0.54% of Brookline Bancorp worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

