Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,655,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

BAM stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

