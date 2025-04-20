Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Brightcove by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 507,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brightcove by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

