Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

