Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,627,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 875.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,701,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVB opened at $202.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.08 and a 200 day moving average of $219.06. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.47.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

