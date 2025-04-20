BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 35,523 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Strategy were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after buying an additional 281,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $523,981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Strategy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Strategy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy
In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,055. This represents a 48.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Strategy Stock Up 1.8 %
Strategy stock opened at $317.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.74.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
