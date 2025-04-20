BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,593 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vistra were worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Stock Performance
NYSE:VST opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.19.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.