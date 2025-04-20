BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 195,134 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,134 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 69,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $64.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

