Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Better Home & Finance Trading Up 22.7 %
BETRW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 51,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,114. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
