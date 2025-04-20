Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 22.7 %

BETRW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.10. 51,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,114. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.