Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Up 28.6% in March

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Better Home & Finance stock. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 235,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. Brooklyn FI LLC owned 1.56% of Better Home & Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Better Home & Finance stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. 66,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,304. Better Home & Finance has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance ( NASDAQ:BETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 187.29% and a negative return on equity of 300.92%. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

