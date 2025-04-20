Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – April 20th

IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares of companies that are engaged in developing quantum computing hardware, software, or related technologies. These stocks represent investments in firms pursuing breakthroughs that leverage quantum mechanics principles to process data far more efficiently than traditional computers, positioning them as part of a cutting-edge segment within the broader technology market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,111,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,888,900. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,951,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,179,881. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.41.

