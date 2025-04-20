Best Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – April 20th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that primarily operate online retail platforms, allowing consumers to purchase goods and services through the internet. These stocks are influenced by trends in digital consumer behavior, technological advancements, and shifts in global supply chain logistics, making them a dynamic segment of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,350,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,834,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.49. 7,029,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,002.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $988.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,070.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $874.98 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

