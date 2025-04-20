Best Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 20th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Magnite, and Rocket Companies are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate in the digital content and internet media sector, including streaming services, social media platforms, and online advertising firms. These companies harness digital technologies to create, distribute, and monetize content, often representing high-growth opportunities within modern media and technology markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,805,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,682,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $69.12 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,004. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.54 and its 200-day moving average is $450.04.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE DLR traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $167.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Magnite stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,045,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Magnite has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

