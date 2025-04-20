Best Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – April 20th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, SMX (Security Matters) Public, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of companies that either develop or heavily utilize blockchain technology in their operations. These stocks provide investors with exposure not only to the potential growth of blockchain innovations but also to a broad range of industries—from finance to logistics—that are integrating distributed ledger technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,919,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,324,546. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $359.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,300,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,302,324. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $885.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 20,939,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,734,276. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,752,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,631. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. SMX has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $619.88.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,748,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $165.32. 284,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,896. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.32.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $105.69. 401,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,934. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.93. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

