Beigene (ONC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) is one of 1,074 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Beigene to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beigene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beigene -25.94% -25.12% -14.95% Beigene Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Beigene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Beigene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Beigene has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beigene’s competitors have a beta of 3.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beigene and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beigene $3.81 billion -$881.71 million -37.62 Beigene Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.72

Beigene’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Beigene. Beigene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beigene and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beigene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beigene Competitors 8500 22395 50584 1365 2.54

Beigene presently has a consensus target price of $316.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 237.27%. Given Beigene’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beigene has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Beigene competitors beat Beigene on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

