BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $111.00.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

