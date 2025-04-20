BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $111.00.
About BAWAG Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BAWAG Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.