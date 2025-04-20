Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Short Interest Update

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 719,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Azitra Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. 367,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,506. Azitra has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Azitra

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Azitra stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Azitra worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

