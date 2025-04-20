Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AWX opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.73. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

