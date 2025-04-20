Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.59.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $259.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

