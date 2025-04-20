AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

