AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in AT&T by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 63,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

